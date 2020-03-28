Rasheeda Frost flaunts new hair, sending spring vibes

Rasheeda Frost tried a new wig and it looks amazing. The new colorful hair is sending fans some spring vibes, even if they're a social estrangement.

& # 39; New color…. Ever since I was home, I have wanted to comb my friends at @diamonddynastyvirginhair, "Rasheeda wrote in his post.

Someone said, "So Dope on You … I don't think I can take these colors off of me," and another commenter posted this: "His skin gives him life so wait for your routine."

Another follower said: ‘You are NOT doing absolutely anything wrong with my eyes !!!! Perfection ", and another fan also pressured the Boss:" I love your hair, it is killed to the gods ".

A fanatic came up with the idea for a name for this wig: "Call it ivy water … she's definitely a good girl," and someone else said, "Ariel! For mermaid vibes! Very pretty @rasheeda."

Someone else posted this: "It's super cute, but for those of us who still have to go to the office for the corporate world, they'll look at us like we're going crazy."

Another follower said, "You always look so beautiful that the colors look good on you."

Rasheeda also recently had something else to tell his fans, highlighting the importance of flattening the curve and criticizing the economy in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus is affecting every country in the world and is affecting economies.

You should also watch the video Rasheeda shared to raise awareness on the subject.

‘Now this caught my attention. For anyone who has a small business, you should listen to this! But this is something everyone should listen to. I could not agree more!!! This is not a recession, but a Great Depression is on the brink, how will we do it? # 2020 #coronavirus, "Rasheeda wrote in his post.

Fans completely agreed with the video.



