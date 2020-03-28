Rapid FDA green light coronavirus test that can provide results in less than 15 minutes – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The US Food and Drug Administration. USA You have given the green light to a coronavirus test that can provide results in less than fifteen minutes.

The administration authorized the test for emergency use.

The manufacturer, Abbott Laboratories, says it expects to deliver 50,000 tests per day starting next week.

The technology is the same that powers some rapid flu tests for genes present in the virus.

Last week, the FDA approved another rapid test that provides results in approximately 45 minutes.

At this time, it may take several days for the results to return.