Rangers seek to allay investment fears after Dave King's departure | Football news





Rangers are confident that future investment is well advanced

Rangers have tried to allay supporters' fears about the investment after President Dave King left.

The club says the financing plan is "well advanced,quot; despite King insisting that future investment has been suspended.

King said: "At my final board meeting in Glasgow on March 14, the board was close to finalizing a new round of funding, however this was suspended as the board considered the financial consequences of the rapidly evolving global impact of the coronavirus.

The Rangers confirmed Dave King's expected departure on Friday.

"Subsequent severe developments within the overall sports and business environment that have now resulted in global lockouts have required a review of the careful financial planning assumptions presented on March 14."

Rangers later announced that John Bennett would be Park's vice president and tried to reassure supporters about his finances.

A statement said: "RIFC is pleased to confirm that the financing plan announced at the recent AGM is well advanced, with significant investment already received and further commitments in force."

Rangers added that "continued investment in the Bennett club will continue, with more funding in the coming months."

Park said: "It is a privilege to assume this position in the most successful soccer club in the world. We have experienced some difficult days but we have emerged stronger than before.

"On behalf of the board of directors, I appreciate the continued enthusiasm for contributing to the future success of the company and the club. We will make more public comments in due course."