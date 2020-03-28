Instagram

The rock band leader was reportedly hospitalized for symptoms including high fever and pneumonia, but a representative insists he tested negative for COVID-19.

A spokesman for German rockers. Rammstein has clarified reports on the leader Until Lindemannhe is in poor health, insisting that he is not fighting COVID-19.

Reports appeared earlier on Friday, March 27, suggesting the singer had tested positive for the new coronavirus after returning to Berlin from a March 15 show in Moscow, Russia.

He was said to have been placed in critical condition at a local hospital, where he was initially treated for symptoms such as high fever and pneumonia, before stabilizing while in quarantine, according to local newspaper Bild.

However, hours after the news made the headlines, a representative for the gang released a statement via the group's Facebook page, insisting that although Lindemann had been hospitalized, he was not diagnosed with COVID-19.

The statement said: "Last night, Till Lindemann was admitted to a hospital on the advice of the gang doctor."

"She spent the night in intensive care, but she has moved because she feels better. Until she has tested negative for the coronavirus."

The spokesman did not share specific details about the 57-year-old man's illness.