Rachel Bilson apologizes for 2006 breakup with Adam Brody

Former & # 39; The OC & # 39; star who is currently dating & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; comedian Bill Hader issues the statement after a magazine writer said he their separation & # 39; basically ruined high school for us & # 39 ;.

Rachel Bilson apologized to fans of "The o.c."who are still heartbroken over their 2006 break with Adam Brody.

The couple dates from 2003 to 2006, after reuniting on the set of the popular teen drama television series, but after an InStyle magazine writer said the couples broke up "basically ruined high school for us," The star turned to Instagram to address the breakup.

After the post shared the sentiments on her Instagram page, Bilson, 38, commented, "SORRY!"

The actress is currently dating. "Saturday night live"funny man Bill hader"although there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between her and Brody, 40, like him"Hart of DixieEstrella added: "It went very well."

The former continued to star in the hit Fox show until 2007, after their breakup.

Brody got married. "Gossip Girl"Actress Leighton Meester in 2014, and they welcomed their daughter Arlo in 2015.