Queen Elizabeth's birthday parade scrapped in light of pandemic COVID-19

A statement issued by Buckingham Palace officials notes that other options are being considered in place of the Trooping the Color event, which is usually held in June.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the annual Queen Elizabeth II birthday parade in London.

The Trooping the Color event is generally held in June as an official celebration for the British monarch's birthday, but this year's grand military parade has been abandoned as the world continues to grapple with the spread of COVID-19.

"According to government advice, it was agreed that the Queen's Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Color, will not go ahead in its traditional way," a statement issued by Buckingham Palace officials read.

"Several other options are being considered, in line with the relevant guidance."

The Queen's royal birthday falls on April 21, when she will be 94 years old.

The news comes shortly after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he had tested positive for the new coronavirus, two days after the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, also made his diagnosis public.

A spokeswoman for the Queen confirmed on Friday that she "remains in good health," although it was unclear whether she was tested after meeting with Johnson and her older son earlier this month.

Meanwhile, in other royal news, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan MarkleThe Duchess of Sussex reportedly moved from her temporary base on Vancouver Island, Canada, to establish a more permanent home in the former actress's native California.

The Duke and Duchess will officially resign as high-ranking members of the royal family next week after previously announcing their desire to lead a more private life with their baby, Archie.