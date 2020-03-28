Queen Elizabeth – Buckingham Palace publishes statement on her health after Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson test positive for COVID-19

%MINIFYHTMLe1cd2c79ada90cc3b7e0f9a12a06cb1011% %MINIFYHTMLe1cd2c79ada90cc3b7e0f9a12a06cb1012%

As those who keep up with the royal family know, Prince Charles, as well as Boris Johnson, have tested positive for the new Coronavirus chain known as COVID-19. With that said, many people are concerned about the queen since she is 93 years old and obviously close to infected people.

Is Queen Elizabeth kept adequately isolated or has she been in contact with her son or the British Prime Minister?

In response to such questions from the public, Buckingham Palace has released an official statement on the Queen's health and current situation, assuring the public that she is doing very well and has no health problems at this time.

Apparently, she has been following all the appropriate advice regarding her well-being. Her Majesty the Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the Prime Minister on March 11. "

However, it was not clear whether the Queen has already been tested or not.

After all, the virus is known to have an incubation period of about two weeks, during which time people may not have any symptoms.

At the same time, even those who do have symptoms are generally flu-like, so a test is important to determine if the person has COVID-19 or not.

The Prime Minister and Queen have been in meetings together since the pandemic began, but in the meantime they have practiced social distancing.

As for Prince Charles, he has been reported to be self-insulating with mild symptoms.

Apparently, he continues to do his real job over the phone and hasn't been very close to anyone else since the diagnosis was made.

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip are not even in Buckingham Palace right now and instead are in their palace, in quarantine, where they have been since March 19.



