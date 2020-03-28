Quarantine-free, but travel advice for NY, CT and NJ – Up News Info

NORFOLK, Va. – President Donald Trump retracted a request to quarantine coronavirus hot spots in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, and instead ordered on Saturday night to issue a "Strong Travel Notice,quot; to stop the spread of the outbreak.

After consulting with the White House task force leading the federal response and the governors of the three affected states, Trump said: "I have asked @CDCgov to issue a strong travel advisory, to be administered by the governors. , in consultation with the federal government. Government. Quarantine will not be required. "

Trump had told reporters on Friday that he had spoken to Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, among others, who wanted the federal government to restrict travel from the New York metropolitan area to their states.

The notion of quarantine had been heavily criticized by the governors of New York and Connecticut.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who criticized the federal government's response when his state became the epicenter of the country's virus, said snatching states would amount to "a federal declaration of war." Cuomo said the possibility of a quarantine did not arise when speaking to Trump early Saturday, adding that he believed it would be illegal, economically catastrophic, "absurd,quot; and shortsighted when other parts of the United States are also seeing cases.

"If you start covering areas across the country, it would be totally bizarre, counterproductive, anti-American, anti-social," Cuomo told CNN. He added that blocking the nation's financial capital would shock the stock market and "paralyze the economy,quot; at a time when Trump has indicated he is eager to get the economy back on track.

Trump made his comments during a trip to Norfolk, Virginia to fire a US Navy hospital ship. USA That he was heading to New York City to help with the pandemic. At the event, he spoke to a sparse crowd at the naval base and warned Americans to take protections against the virus, even though he, at 73, is in a high-risk category and among those who have been advised to refrain from essential travel

The federal government is empowered to take steps to prevent the spread of communicable diseases between states, but it is not clear that that means Trump can ban people from leaving their state. It has never been tested in the modern era, and in rare cases when any quarantine was contested, courts generally sided with public health officials.

Courts have consistently ruled for years that the authority to order quarantines within states rests almost entirely with the states, in accordance with provisions of the Constitution that grant powers not explicitly assigned to the federal government by the states. However, the federal government would have power under constitutional trade regulations to quarantine international travelers or those traveling from one state to another who could be carriers of life-threatening diseases.

Still, "it is unprecedented for governors or the president to prevent people from traveling from state to state during an infectious disease outbreak," said Lawrence Gostin, a law professor at Georgetown University and a public health specialist who questioned Trump's ability to order quarantine in the states

But when Trump traveled to Norfolk, he tweeted: "I am considering a QUARANTINE of developing,quot; hotspots ", New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly."

When asked about the legal authority for quarantine, incoming White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said officials are "evaluating all options at this time."

Administration officials were also discussing less stringent measures. One idea under consideration would be to tell residents of the hardest hit areas to isolate themselves and not travel for two weeks, just as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has instructed anyone who has recently left New York to undergo quarantine for 14 days, According to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing deliberations.

The move would not necessarily come with any legal force or penalty, only in the hope that people will comply in an effort to try to contain the spread of the virus.

The governors of Florida, Maryland, South Carolina and Texas have already ordered people arriving from the New York area to be quarantined for at least 14 days after their arrival. In a more dramatic step, Rhode Island police have begun arresting drivers with New York license plates so that the National Guard can collect contact information and inform them of a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Trump said the idea of ​​isolating many in the trio of Democratic strongholds in the northeast was spurred by DeSantis, one of the president's outspoken supporters. It came a day after Trump made it clear that he wanted governors to be grateful for asking for federal support for the pandemic.

Trump said people "go to Florida and a lot of people don't want that." Then we'll see what happens. "Later he clarified that it would not affect truckers or people who transit, and it would not affect commerce.

Florida is a perennial rocking state, and a Trump must win in November, plus he recently moved from New York to Florida. It also has a population of 21 million with a large percentage of older people, who are particularly vulnerable to the virus.

DeSantis confirmed that he had spoken to the President about the possibility of a quarantine for the New York City area. Speaking to reporters Saturday, DeSantis said Florida will soon establish a checkpoint along Interstate 95 to screen travelers in that area, similar to one that already exists on Interstate 10 to detect people from Louisiana. Many Florida airports are also screening travelers in certain areas, requiring them to isolate themselves for 14 days.

The United States leads the world in reported cases with more than 121,000. There were approximately 2,000 deaths recorded on Saturday night, according to John Hopkins University.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said he did not speak about quarantining the tri-state area in his recent conversation with Trump, and learned of the president's comments when he entered Saturday's daily briefing.

"Until we are notified later, we will continue to do exactly what we are doing, because we believe the data and the facts are on our side in terms of this aggressive, as aggressive as any American state right now, in terms of social distancing. and flatten the curve, ”he said.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, also a Democrat, said at a press conference that Trump's words about quarantine have created "a certain amount of confusion,quot; and that "confusion can lead to panic." He said such a quarantine order would be "impossible to enforce given the cobweb of highways,quot; and that he hoped the White House would clarify what it wants.

After speaking in Norfolk, Trump watched the USS Comfort slowly leave the port. The 1,000-bed hospital ship had undergone planned maintenance, but was put back into service to help the city.

He is scheduled to arrive at a Manhattan dock Monday days after his sister ship, the USNS Mercy, arrived in Los Angeles to perform a similar task on the west coast.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia or death. The vast majority of people recover.

Reported length from Washington. Associated Press writers Jennifer Peltz in New York City, Matt Perrone, Jill Colvin, and Michael Balsamo in Washington, Michael Tarm in Chicago, Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia, Curt Anderson in Miami, and Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus, Ohio , contributed to this report.