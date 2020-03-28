QPR Chief Mark Warburton Insists Soccer Season Must End | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLf13607afbf59e977d39bcc2436617dd911% %MINIFYHTMLf13607afbf59e977d39bcc2436617dd912%









QPR manager Mark Warburton says supporters should receive confirmation on whether the season will be over.

QPR chief Mark Warburton insists that the current season must be completed to protect the "integrity,quot; of football, even if it means that competitions will be shortened for the next campaign.

As it stands, the Football Association, the Premier League, the EFL and the Women's Super League are slated to resume their respective competitions on April 30 after everything stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That date will almost certainly be delayed a third time when those bodies hold a meeting next week, with a real time frame for return that is likely much further away.

The lower levels in the soccer pyramid have canceled their delayed leagues, which means that promotion and relegation will not occur.

There has been talk of a similar move taking place at all levels, but Warburton feels the game would suffer if a season nearing completion was simply removed.

"I feel very strongly that we have to end this season," said Warburton. Sky Sports News.

"I feel so much that, for the integrity of the game, we are 80 percent, we absolutely have to finish this season."

"And the supporters want to hear that, they want that confirmation."

Warburton insists that his point of view is "neutral,quot;, given the fact that his QPR team was in 13th place in the championship when the EFL suspended all games on March 13.

The former Nottingham Forest manager suggests a truncated 2020/21 season played under different rules, to allow it to be completed in time for Euro 2021, which UEFA has announced will begin on June 11 of next year.

"I keep hearing comments about next season: there has to be pain somewhere, there has to be a change, it can't be that normal," Warburton said.

"So if that means next season is condensed, so be it. If the Champions League returns to a knockout stage we had a few years ago, during one season, so be it. If this season's playoffs become a one-legged affair, third playing sixth at home, so be it.

"We have to adapt, we cannot talk about unprecedented times, unknown waters and then not expect any change."