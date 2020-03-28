Q&A with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Stephen Curry recalls that it's too early to talk about normality

%MINIFYHTMLe8f1666725e6d8a64b0f15f900dd1de111% %MINIFYHTMLe8f1666725e6d8a64b0f15f900dd1de112%

The member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force answers the important questions of the former NBA star about the coronavirus pandemic on Instagram Live, which is observed by Barack Obama.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has joined Stephen Curry for a question and answer session that sheds light on the severity of the coronavirus pandemic. During the conversation, which took place on Thursday, March 26, and was seen by some famous faces, namely former President Barack Obama, Justin Bieber And Andre Iguodala, Stephen asked the doctor when America will be able to return to normal.

Claiming that there is no way to know when the pandemic will actually end, Anthony said that people can start talking about getting back to normal when "the curve starts to go down." He cited the country cases as an example: "We have seen that in China; it has risen and fallen. They are beginning to return to normal life. Korea is beginning to fall. Europe, particularly Italy, is still in a terrible situation."

He added: "The United States is a big country and we have many different regions. New York City is having a very bad time, but there are places [in the United States] that are doing quite well. We can start thinking about getting back to a a certain degree of normality when the country as a whole has turned the corner. Then you can identify cases much more easily instead of feeling overwhelmed. "

Noticing the severity of the pandemic, the doctor acknowledged: "It is not convenient to be locked inside … it is not convenient that you do not play basketball."

During the question-and-answer session, Step also confirmed that he was tested for COVID-19 after developing flu-like symptoms in early March, before they discussed the general accessibility of the tests. "That has been a real problem from the beginning. Several weeks ago we were not in a place we wanted or needed to be," Anthony said. "Right now there are literally hundreds of thousands of tests, mainly because we involve the private sector."

While Target, Walgreen, Walmart, and others help establish testing sites across the country, and commercial companies help create more tests, the doctor still urged people to call a health care provider first if they experience symptoms. "Don't go to an emergency room because it could be affecting others," he recalled.