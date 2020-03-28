Projecting the next NFL schedule

In addition to the draft, the other major event on the April NFL calendar is the release of the regular season calendar. The teams have known their opponents since late December, but Howard Katz and his programming department continue to analyze more than 50,000 scenarios powered by nearly 1,500 computers worldwide.

Now that most of the significant free agency moves have taken place, here are some AP projections (hints?) On how we see some of the important programming questions answered:

STARTING

The easiest option to fight Kansas City during the opening game on September 10 would be New England because it would be the Patriots' first game without Tom Brady since early 2001. But three of the last seven opening games have been playoff rematches. If that trend continues, it could be Houston.

New stadiums generally receive Sunday night treatment in Week 2, but with two facilities open this season, will the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium debut on the inaugural weekend? Or are you going to Las Vegas?

With the new coronavirus pandemic likely to cause delays in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, the league could play it safe and show off in Week 2. If that's the case, Tom Brady's Tampa Bay debut at home against Drew Brees and New Orleans would be primetime gold for opening Sunday.

If the Rams are home on September 13, don't be surprised if they face Dallas as a thank you gift to Stan Kroenke,

The double title "Monday Night Football,quot; in the first weekend has always been the most difficult, especially the early game. If the Rams are home on Sunday night, ESPN could get Brady's debut. MNF's first game has been an interconference matchup three of the past four seasons. Because the Chiefs are instantly dismissed, that leaves the Chargers in Tampa. The late game generally tends toward an AFC West matchup, but it should go to the NFC West this year with conference champion San Francisco versus Arizona.

VIVA LAS VEGAS

The Raiders' new home in Las Vegas should have a primetime debut in Week 2, either on Sunday or Monday night. Intriguing opponents would be Denver (division game), Tampa Bay (if the Bucs don't get a prime time spot in Week 1) or Indianapolis, with Raiders enemy Philip Rivers, who signed with the Colts after 16 seasons with The Chargers.

FIRST TIME BUCS

Brady's arrival suddenly increases Tampa Bay's stock as a prime-time product. The Bucs' appearance last Sunday night was in 2016, when their game against Dallas was flexed. They haven't had games on Sunday and Monday night in the same season since 2008. But this may be the first time in 17 years that Tampa Bay has hosted four games in primetime.

The Bucs' schedule is a dream list of quarterbacks with the Saints (Brees), Packers (Aaron Rodgers) and Chiefs (Patrick Mahomes), as well as games against the Vikings, Rams and Raiders.

SUPPLY

Buffalo: The Bills haven't hosted a Sunday night game since 2007, but that is likely to change this year. In addition to the Patriots, the Bills also have interesting home games against the Rams, Steelers, Chiefs and Seahawks.

STOCK DOWN

New England: It's hard to see the Patriots making more than three appearances without Brady and with a lot of uncertainty. In addition to division matchups, the Patriots host the Broncos and 49ers, along with road games against the Chiefs and Seahawks.