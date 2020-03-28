Priyanka Chopra's Inspiring Post Amidst COVID-19 Receives Celebrity Love

The entire world is currently fighting coronavirus. In such critical circumstances, it is quite important that everyone contribute in a small way. The only thing asked is to practice social distancing because the whole country is locked up for 21 days. Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned to social media to make people realize that these difficult times can be fought by being together in it.

PeeCee took the social networks and shared a drawing, where the image said: "Everyone is a little scared," said the horse. "But we are less scared together."

%MINIFYHTMLf59f9bc5a3a2f488a626f3ffd3c5a9cb11% %MINIFYHTMLf59f9bc5a3a2f488a626f3ffd3c5a9cb12%

Now this drawing is surely inspiring and surely touches the right nerve. Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora praised the click and gave her the go-ahead. Priyanka definitely knows how to use her stardom correctly, right?