Priyanka Chopra's dishes on her plans to start a family with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are busy with their careers right now, but that doesn't mean the couple doesn't prioritize their relationship. Indian beauty recently opened to Tatler Magazine about her marriage and plans to start a family, and she revealed that she definitely wants to have children when the time is right.

"Right now, this year is really full for me in terms of the work that I'm doing and the work that I've taken on," said the 37-year-old man. Baywatch star. “But having a family is very important to me and always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I hope that whenever God wants it, at the right time, it will happen. "

Chopra and Jonas were married in a lavish ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in India in December 2018, just six months after they started dating. It was quite a whirlwind, as the couple began their relationship in May 2018, they got engaged in July and were husband and wife before the end of the year.

The former Miss World says that despite her busy schedule, she is currently filming Matrix 4 and he is a coach in The voice and on tour with the Jonas Brothers (before the COVID-19 pandemic), they still make sure to see each other regularly.

Chopra says that before they isolated themselves in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, she and Jonas would never go more than two or three weeks without seeing each other. The actress says that if they don't make the effort to keep their relationship a priority and work on it, otherwise it would be too difficult.

Now that they've taken an unexpected break together, Chopra and Jonas have been posting videos on social media to give fans a glimpse of their life together at home.

During the interview for Tatler & # 39; s Chopra also explained how, as a feminist, you can still support beauty pageants. Chopra says that winning Miss World in 2000 is something she is extremely proud of and gave her acting career a springboard.

Priyanka Chopra says competing in the contests gave her a sense of confidence and self-esteem so that she could stand up to heads of state and speak to the media around the world while they really knew what she was talking about.



