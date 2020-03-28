Prince William and Kate Middleton talk about mental health amid COVID-19

Prince william Y Kate Middleton We want us to know that practicing self-care is as important as practicing social distancing.

With everything that happens in the world with the continuum Coronavirus In a pandemic, the royal couple knows that these uncertain times can cause stress, anxiety, and other effects on our well-being.

That is why they share the importance of mental health care.

"The past few weeks have been anxious and disturbing for everyone," the duke and duchess said in a statement. The Telegraph.

"We have to take the time to support each other and find ways to take care of our mental health. It's great to see that the mental health sector works alongside the NHS to help people stay on top of their mental well-being," he said. continued. "By coming together and taking simple steps every day, we can all be better prepared for the times to come."