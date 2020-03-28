Prince William and Kate Middleton talk about mental health amid COVID-19

PA cable
Prince william Y Kate Middleton We want us to know that practicing self-care is as important as practicing social distancing.
With everything that happens in the world with the continuum Coronavirus In a pandemic, the royal couple knows that these uncertain times can cause stress, anxiety, and other effects on our well-being.
That is why they share the importance of mental health care.
"The past few weeks have been anxious and disturbing for everyone," the duke and duchess said in a statement. The Telegraph.
"We have to take the time to support each other and find ways to take care of our mental health. It's great to see that the mental health sector works alongside the NHS to help people stay on top of their mental well-being," he said. continued. "By coming together and taking simple steps every day, we can all be better prepared for the times to come."
As the couple put it on social media, "Self-isolation and social distancing can pose enormous challenges to our mental health: In recent weeks, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organizations and patrons to understand the problems they face during this difficult time. "
According to the royal couple's Instagram account, "Public Health England has released a new guide to help people during the COVID-19 outbreak, and updated its leading global platform Every Mind Matters, with specific advice on how to maintain good health. mental well-being during the outbreak. "
Of the new orientation, both Prince William and Kate issued a statement.
"It is great to see the mental health sector working alongside the NHS to help people stay on top of their mental well-being," read her post on Instagram. "By coming together and taking simple steps every day, we can all be better prepared for the times to come."
The couple also shared that the government issued a grant for Mind Charity, which helps people struggling with mental health issues.
This is not the first time that Kate and Prince William have encouraged people to prioritize their well-being. Last October, the couple launched a powerful mental health PSA with Prince harry Y Meghan Markle.
Their message at the time was similar to the one the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently issued about the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Everyone knows that feeling when life takes over us," Prince William said at the beginning of the video. "Across the country, millions of us face challenges to our mental health, at all ages, at all intensities, and for all kinds of reasons."
"We feel stressed, depressed, anxious or have trouble sleeping," said Prince Harry after his brother's message. "We believe there is nothing to do, nothing we can do about it."
"But now there is a new way to help change things," said Meghan. "Every Mind Matters will show you simple ways to take care of your mental health."
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
