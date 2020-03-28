Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decide to settle in Los Angeles after leaving Canada

WENN

The report comes just hours after it was confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex would return to her acting roots as she will narrate the Disney Plus nature documentary called & # 39; Elephants & # 39 ;.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle they are moving! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their 10-month-old son Archie, were reported to have abandoned their residence on Vancouver Island in Canada as they had decided to settle in Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles, United States. .

According to PEOPLE, the couple are said to be choosing to live "in a secluded complex" in the City of Angels, where Meghan's mother Doria Ragland also lives. The two allegedly "have not ventured" during the coronavirus crisis. "

This comes just hours after Meghan reportedly returns to her acting roots. Disney confirmed on Thursday March 26 that the former "Suits"the actress would be narrating the documentary about the nature of Disney Plus called"Elephants"

"Disneynature & # 39; s Elephant, an original film narrated by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, begins airing on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus," Disney Plus announced on its official Instagram account.

The news received a mixed response. An enthusiastic fan wrote in the comment section: "YAAASSSSS Duchess of Sussex Meghan, very excited to see this. We are so proud of you. You are your husband, the Duke of Sussex, you are very hardworking, he is inspiring. Yes, I got my support , forever." Meanwhile, others were demanding that Disney edit the legend because, according to them, Meghan is no longer a duchess after she and Harry announced the departure of their royal family.

Another reviewer added: "However, she wanted to be & # 39; regular Joe & # 39; / private life … no real duties. She seems very happy that she is still called & # 39; Duchess & # 39; without work real he was supposed to come with her. "

In defending Meghan, someone said, "Duchess Meghan will STILL be the Duchess of Sussex, even long after they back off. Stay mad at those of you who were misinformed by the tabloids as you continue to make your contribution to charity and more. Thank you Disney Plus, excited to hear the Duchess narrate, she looks great, I can't wait! "