Prince Charles gives an update after the diagnosis of coronavirus

It was a surprise to the world when it was revealed that Prince Charles, the Duke of Cornwall, was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The prince was positive for the virus earlier this week, joining people like other notorious people like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba.

Harper’s Bazaar recently picked up a post from the Duke of Cornwall’s account in which he updated fans and followers about his status. The duke is reportedly currently in Balmoral, Scotland.

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, left their London home when the COVID-19 pandemic worsened, however it was too little too late, because earlier this week the prince revealed that he contracted the disease. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla left for the family estate in Scotland, shortly before the heir to the British throne began to show symptoms.

Subsequently, both parties received a test from the NHS, and although Prince Carlos tested positive, Duchess Camilla, on the other hand, did not. Harper’s Bazaar claimed that Camilla has been staying in a separate section of the Balmoral estate.

On Instagram, Clarence House thanked everyone who wished him the best and stated that Prince Charles was "greatly touched,quot; by all the people who had good things to say. Sources who spoke to the aforementioned outlet revealed earlier this week that Charles has been doing well despite his diagnosis.

Compared to other members of the royal family, Prince William and Kate Middleton have stayed at Anmer Hall, their home in Norfolk. They intend to continue there with their three young children, including Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis.

Earlier this month, as the pandemic continued to worsen worldwide, Queen Elizabeth II left her home at Buckingham Palace to head to her Windsor property. Sources who spoke to The Daily Mail claimed that he left to get away from the influx of tourists in the area, due to an increased risk of infection.

Ad

However, insiders to The Mirror stated that he was walking away as part of his typical routine and nothing more. As previously noted, there have been several big names diagnosed with the virus, including Colton Underwood and Rachel Matthews.



Post views:

0 0