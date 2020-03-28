Primetime and Creative Emmy Awards 2020 will continue as scheduled in September

%MINIFYHTML4e6ad389a995ca6bad72f50e6de32bc011% %MINIFYHTML4e6ad389a995ca6bad72f50e6de32bc012%

The decision comes after the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, the Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards, and the Sports Emmy Awards were scrapped for fears of the coronavirus.

Officials at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in the United States have adjusted voting deadlines for this year's Primetime Emmy Awards, but insist the show will continue, as scheduled, in September.

However, show and talent eligibility has now been extended four weeks to June 5, and voting has been suspended until July to allow for problems related to the closure of the coronavirus across the United States.

Nominations have also moved two weeks and will now be announced on July 28.

Voters will have four less days to choose their Emmy options in August.