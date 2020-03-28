President Trump now considers quarantine for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut – Deadline

Although the Trump administration previously indicated that they were not considering federal quarantine orders, it is apparently now changing its tune.

President Donald Trump indicated in a tweet that he is now considering a federal quarantine in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, which is generating hot spots for the coronavirus.

The federal government imposes quarantines under the Public Health Service Act to prevent the spread of communicable diseases to the United States or between states.

States have what are known as "police powers" to protect public health. Those rules came before the Constitution. The law works in the opposite way, too: Experts say Trump cannot order a business to start operating in any state.

Trump made the comment to reporters when he went to greet the Comfort hospital ship in Virginia. The ship is heading to New York Harbor, where more than 600 people have died.

"Some people would like to see New York quarantined because it is a hot spot," Trump told reporters at the South Lawn White House. "I'm thinking about that right now. We may not have to, but there is a possibility that at some point we will quarantine."

Trump said he will speak to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo later today. He said a quarantine would be "enforceable" if he decides to order one.

A quarantine decision "will be made, one way or another, shortly," Trump wrote on Twitter.