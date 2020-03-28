President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML37fd06f65dda2a13ba80a249aacbd89011% %MINIFYHTML37fd06f65dda2a13ba80a249aacbd89012%

CARESAct is signed, a bipartisan financial aid agreement that will activate the money touch to help thirsty workers and companies navigate the shutdown. It took a week of intense negotiations, last minute holds and some serious twists to get him home.

Therefore, it is understandable that President Trump is not in the mood to be affectionate and picky. Today's first storm of tweets features some thanks to favorites like actor James Woods and some positive retweets from Laura Ingraham and Geraldo Rivera.

It is also needed to prevail over the negativity thugs who have been sitting on the sidelines and loving, a particular annoyance of the President.

We will add more communications as they progress. The storm of tweets so far:

One of the reasons Fake News has become so prevalent and powerful is the fact that corrupt "journalists" base their stories on SOURCES they invent to totally distort a narrative or story. When you see "five sources say", don't believe the story, it's … – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

Much of Lamestream Media is writing and broadcasting stories with made-up and wrong facts. They are doing it by citing unnamed sources that simply don't exist. These are very dangerous and corrupt people, who will do anything to win. NAME YOUR SOURCES! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

Those who hate Trump were clearly frustrated that the American people, many of whom did not vote for him, approve of the epic work. @realDonaldTrump is doing to mitigate the #coronavirus catastrophe. He is flamboyant and rampant, but he is like General Patton, the right warrior for the fight. – Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 28, 2020