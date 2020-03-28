President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition – Deadline

CARESAct is signed, a bipartisan financial aid agreement that will activate the money touch to help thirsty workers and companies navigate the shutdown. It took a week of intense negotiations, last minute holds and some serious twists to get him home.
Therefore, it is understandable that President Trump is not in the mood to be affectionate and picky. Today's first storm of tweets features some thanks to favorites like actor James Woods and some positive retweets from Laura Ingraham and Geraldo Rivera.
It is also needed to prevail over the negativity thugs who have been sitting on the sidelines and loving, a particular annoyance of the President.
We will add more communications as they progress. The storm of tweets so far:
