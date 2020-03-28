Premier League aerial kicks: choose your favorite effort | Football news

















See our pick of the best air kicks in Premier League history, including memorable strikes by Andy Carroll, Gary Cahill and Wayne Rooney

The Premier League era has been riddled with staggering bike kick goals, making choosing the best a difficult challenge …

Emre Can – Watford vs Liverpool – May 1, 2017

In a game that must win for the Reds chasing the Champions League, the German midfielder prevailed with a scandalous effort to ensure a close victory for the visitors.

Eidur Gudjohnsen – Chelsea vs Leeds – January 28, 2003

What a sweet blow from the blue striker, who somehow managed to hook Frank Lampard's center into the bottom corner of the net.

Dimitar Berbatov – Man Utd vs Liverpool – September 19, 2010

The brilliant Bulgarian wrote his name in United folklore with an impressive hat-trick against Liverpool's longtime foes, the second of which was an effort that will never be forgotten, including juggling his knee, before he found the net.

Stan Collymore – Bradford vs Leeds – October 29, 2000

What better way to score your club debut than by scoring a goal of this nature to help your struggling team beat a bitter opponent?

Tim Cahill – Chelsea vs Everton – November 11, 2007

The Australian midfielder's career was filled with spectacular punches, though none more extravagant than in his team's draw at Stamford Bridge 12 years ago.

Andy Carroll – West Ham vs Crystal Palace – January 14, 2017

When you can get him onto the court, the ponytail leader can be pretty tough, as his wonderful goal against the Eagles in 2017 proved.

Peter Crouch – Liverpool vs Bolton – January 1, 2007

The beanpole striker took his time to deflect the Reds' mark, but when he finally did, there was no way to stop him, including a memorable bike kick against the Trotters at Anfield.

Rory Delap – Southampton vs Tottenham – March 27, 2004

It's about the moment, as the Saints midfielder showed with a sweet effort against the Spurs on the south coast in 2004.

Dean Ashton – Man Utd vs West Ham – May 3, 2008

It may have been a consolation in a 4-1 shot at Old Trafford, but it was still the Hammers striker's best goal of the game.

Christian Benteke – Man Utd vs Liverpool – September 12, 2015

The Belgian endured a largely forgettable season at Merseyside, but the striker will always have the sensational kick to United to remember his time at Anfield.

Diomansy Kamara – Fulham vs Tottenham – September 1, 2007

An aerial kick that enters the top corner of the net is the best way to describe the Senegal striker's goal against the Spurs 12 years ago.

John Barnes – Blackburn vs Liverpool – October 15, 1994

It may have been near the end of a brilliant Reds career, but the England winger could still produce moments of magic as it did at Ewood Park in 1994.

Gary Cahill – Aston Villa vs Birmingham – April 16, 2006

Villa's defender flies through the air, before hitting the ball home to send delirious local fans in the 2006 Second City derby played.

Wayne Rooney – Man Utd vs Man City – February 12, 2011

Why not leave it for a long time? Sky Sports Commentator Martin Tyler to describe: "How about sensational? How about excellent?"