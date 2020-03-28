Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith calls paparazzi and blogs about a fake story

%MINIFYHTMLc8cb1ca6bad4a435778e3b927b50065811% %MINIFYHTMLc8cb1ca6bad4a435778e3b927b50065812%

Meanwhile, the British model and the actor from & # 39; Little Fires Everywhere & # 39; They are currently practicing social distancing together amid the coronavirus outbreak while waiting to receive their baby.

Jodie Turner-Smith does not let anyone invade your privacy. After discovering that the paparazzi photos of her and her husband Joshua Jackson While circulating online, Jodie turned to social media to call paparazzi and blogs reporting false narratives.

"1- I hate that paparazzi know where we are living at the moment, but it consoles me to know that they will not be able to sell our private moments for their benefit for much longer …", wrote the actress. on her Twitter account on Friday, March 27 after photos of her and Joshua shook hands with a new Tesla car parked at their Los Angeles home on the web.

In a separate post, Jodie addressed the rumors that the car was gifted to her by Joshua before its expiration date. Clarifying that she bought the car on her own, Jodie wrote: "2- My husband did not buy me a car. But thank you, he said, for explaining his ideas about what he believes a woman can do for herself in 2020. That said, I'm looking forward to a push gift that's so much brighter. "

Jodie Turner-Smith criticized paparazzi and wrote about a false story.

Other than that, Jodie and Joshua are currently practicing social distancing together in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak while waiting to welcome their baby. "We are just trying to figure out at every moment how to overcome this with our sanity," he said.Little fires everywhere"said the actor in a video for"Live with Kelly and Ryan. "

"We are in the board game stage now. We did a lot, a lot, a lot of binge eating last week, so now … we've moved through Monopoly. Now it's Jenga. Jenga is the thing!"

He continued, "We're on the very, very homey stretch. Everyone tells us the first baby is late, so we're probably 10 days away. [Jodie is] physically fine and the baby is physically fine, so things important are fine "We are discovering how to deal with interaction with doctors and hospitals right now."