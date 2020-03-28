Post Malone urged fans to do a virtual Beer Pong tournament

With the music industry suffering huge losses this year due to the cancellation of music festivals around the world, the artists have chosen various media to contribute to the cause, including home concerts broadcast live on the Internet.

In the broadcast age, it's challenging for performers to make money, especially when their main source of income has been suddenly cut short by the cancellation of some of the world's biggest events. Page Six claims, however, that this has not stopped Post Malone's party ways.

The "Rockstar,quot; singer is reportedly planning a virtual beer pong tournament for himself and his famous friends. As most are aware, government officials around the world have urged citizens to stay behind closed doors as a means of thwarting the spread of the coronavirus.

But people still need entertainment. Post Malone was in charge of providing the virtual good moments. Calling it the "Ballina Cup," the singer-songwriter is bringing in a whole team of big names, including Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, Camille Kostek, Machine Gun Kelly, Johnny Manziel, Mike Clevinger, and Trevor Bauer.

According to TMZ, the tournament will span eight days and take place via video chat at the homes of famous participants. There will be two games per night, and the winner will take home a trophy and a fighting belt.

Each participant will have to pay an entry fee, and proceeds from the event will go directly to charities fighting COVID-19. As fans of the "Rockstar,quot; singer know, he loves to host beer pong tournaments. The last time he planned an event, he ended up winning $ 50,000 in a contest with other music stars like Tyla Yaweh.

Celebrities and performing artists have chosen different ways to help the world as it fights for what may become the greatest financial crisis the world has ever seen.

Earlier this month, Gal Gadot created an "Imagine,quot; video in which she and a whole group of celebrities sang John Lennon's classic anti-war anthem. However, the reception on social networks was not good.



