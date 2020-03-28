Pope Holds Dramatic Solitary Service to Relieve Coronavirus | News

%MINIFYHTML434c64d07b63d69ecfa0f89263146bd111% %MINIFYHTML434c64d07b63d69ecfa0f89263146bd112%

Pope Francis has held a dramatic and lonely prayer service in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, urging the world to view the coronavirus pandemic as a test of solidarity and a reminder of core values.

Speaking in a mysteriously empty square before delivering an extraordinary "Urbi et Orbi,quot; blessing (to the city and the world), the pontiff said Friday that the health crisis put everyone "in the same boat."

"It has taken over our lives, filling everything with a deafening silence and a distressing void that stops everything as it happens; we feel it in the air … We feel scared and lost," he said.

The Vatican called the service "An Extraordinary Prayer in a Time of Pandemic," a grim echo of an announcement by Italian officials minutes before the number of coronavirus deaths in the country had risen more than 9,000.

Francis walked alone in the rain to a white canopy on the steps of the basilica and spoke sitting alone in front of a plaza where it normally attracts tens of thousands of people, but which is now closed due to the pandemic.

Pope delivers an extraordinary blessing "Urbi et Orbi,quot; (to the city and the world) (Yara Nardi / Pool / Reuters)

"We have come to realize that we are in the same boat, all fragile and disoriented, but at the same time important and necessary, all called to row together, each of us needing to comfort the other," he said.

Francis said the virus had exposed people's vulnerability "to those false and superfluous certainties around which we have built our daily schedules."

He praised the doctors, nurses, supermarket employees, cleaners, caregivers, transport workers, police and volunteers, saying that they, and not the world's rich and famous, were "writing the defining events of our time."

The leader of the 1.3 billion Roman Catholics in the world said that God was asking everyone to "awaken and put into practice that solidarity and hope capable of giving strength, support and meaning to these hours when everything seems to be reeling."

He prayed before a wooden crucifix that is normally kept in a church in Rome and brought to the Vatican for special service.

According to tradition, a plague that affected Rome in 1522 began to diminish after the crucifix was taken through the streets of the Italian capital for 16 days in 1522.