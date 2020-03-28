Police search suspects in Big Country grocery robbery, murder – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone robbed, then shot and killed an employee at the Super Big Country Mart.

Police found the victim inside the store located in the 4500 block of East FM 1187, south of Fort Worth.

%MINIFYHTML9d6b7262c39bba86a3e9d59d8017ce9d13% %MINIFYHTML9d6b7262c39bba86a3e9d59d8017ce9d14%

He was dead from a gunshot wound.

%MINIFYHTML9d6b7262c39bba86a3e9d59d8017ce9d15% %MINIFYHTML9d6b7262c39bba86a3e9d59d8017ce9d16%

The suspect fled with cash and the victim's dark gray Toyota Sienna minivan, Texas license plate GPB0449, heading south on Stevenson Levy Road toward Burleson. He has medium brown skin and a robust build, according to police.

The suspect was wearing a surgical-type face mask, a baseball cap, a blue zip-up hoodie, gray pants, black shoes, and a glove. The cap is white with a red bill.

Anyone with information should contact the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office at 817-884-1213.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Citizens are advised not to approach the issue and contact 911 if they are found.