Police probe that shoots the death of a 31-year-old man in Colton – Up News Info Los Angeles

COLTON (CBSLA) – Authorities investigated the shooting death of a 31-year-old Rialto resident on Saturday.

Colton police say the victim and the other were sitting in a car when they were both shot.

One of the victims died, while the other was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The second victim was a 24-year-old Colton resident.

The shooting unfolded just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Colton Police Department, Det. Jaeger at 909-370-5028, or Colton Police Department Dispatch at 909-370-5000.