Police investigate woman shot dead in Whittier – Up News Info Los Angeles

WHITTIER (CBSLA) – A 31-year-old man was shot dead in Whittier early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. in the 7600 block of Pickering Avenue.

The coroner's office identified the victim as Danielle Susan Rojas.

Rojas was found with a single gunshot wound to the head, according to Whittier police.

It is unclear if arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

