Pilar Jhena McKinley is modeling in her latest photos, and her mother Porsha Williams couldn't be more proud

Porsha Williams shared some new photos with her baby, Pilar Jhena McKinley, and she is the proudest mother. Take a look at how beautiful PJ is getting with each passing day.

‘Look at my Lil radio model 😊🔥 @pilarjhena #BrandAmbassador," Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said, "That third toothless PJ photo is the most adorable photo in the group," and another follower posted this: "Don't let the puppeteer ruin the relationship you've established with Kenya." First, it was Phaedra, now it is Nene. You're better than this girl. "

Another commenter said, "Too cute, I'm so happy for you." PJ by spokesperson ❤️ @ porsha4real ".

Someone else said: ‘He looks like Dennis! As if he were the one who gave birth to her! LOL! "

A follower posted this: "Tell the truth, Porsha, Dennis isn't quarantined with every BUSINESS he has, is he?"

One commenter said, "Porsha, when I tell you she is so adorable, I am not the happiest mom you have ever needed in your life."

Someone less said: "She is beautiful. Pilar is a very happy attitude, but where is Dennis?", And a follower published this: "Oh, God, she is so cute. She shows all her gums in image 3 @ porsha4real "

In other news, Porsha updated fans on what she's been seeing these days. She recommends the movie Parasites, as you'll see in the post below.

‘Meet #Quarentina, what are you seeing? I think I've seen it ALLLLL update: Parasites are amazing if you don't mind subtitles and you're about to see little fires everywhere! Porsha captioned her post.

Porsha is at home these days along with her entire family and has been advising her fans to take their example and do the same until things get better.

Many celebrities are distancing themselves socially these days.



