Philadelphia Eagles exercise 2021 options for Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz | NFL news

The Eagles also retained key defensive linemen at Brandon Graham and Malik Jackson.





Wentz suffered a head injury in the Eagles' loss to the Seattle Seahawks

The Philadelphia Eagles exercised contract options with six players on Friday, including quarterback Carson Wentz, tight end Zach Ertz and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.

Ertz will earn $ 8m in 2020 and $ 8.25m in 2021 after posting 88 sacks for 916 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season, earning his third consecutive Pro Bowl pick.

The 29-year-old has 525 catches for 5,743 yards and 35 touchdowns in 106 games since the Eagles picked him in the second round in 2013.

Wentz's option had to be picked up on Friday or else the 2020 quarterback's salary would have skyrocketed to more than $ 30 million this year and the rest of his four-year extension will be voided. Instead, Wentz will have a base salary of $ 1.38 million this year with a cap of $ 18.65 million.

Jeffery's option for this season is $ 1,725,000, and he saved the team from a hit of $ 16.64 million in dead money if he were to release the wide receiver after June 1.

The Eagles also chose options for defensive end Brandon Graham, offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo and defensive lineman Malik Jackson.