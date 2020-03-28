Palestinian workers fear loss of earnings and coronavirus | Coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML7218640c49767e3d3e68b5918d3a23a111% %MINIFYHTML7218640c49767e3d3e68b5918d3a23a112%

Ramallah, West Bank – On March 12, Akram Abu Koueik, a father of eight and 55, woke up at 2.30 in the morning as he does almost every day of the week. He left his home near Ramallah and arrived at the Qalandia checkpoint just after 3 a.m., hoping to overcome the morning avalanche of Palestinians from the occupied West Bank. who work in Israel.

Akram has all the documentation required to work in Israel and has worked as an electrician for the same Israeli company for 30 years. Your workday plus travel generally takes 16 hours, but other than the occasional long line if you're late, you rarely run into trouble.

Until that morning when, like thousands of other workers in the occupied Palestinian territories over the age of 50, he knew that he would not be allowed to cross the checkpoint.



There were already 100 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in Israel and 30 in the West Bank, mainly concentrated in Bethlehem. The city was locked by Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA), which Announced A state of emergency in the West Bank.

With older workers at greater risk from the recently declared pandemic, Israel would not let them in.

Akram was concerned about his health amid the coronavirus pandemic, but he was also concerned about how he could feed his family if he was unable to work for an extended period. More than anything, it was uncertainty that most puzzled him.

"If this is only a few days or even two weeks, we can survive," he said of his family. "But what if they don't let me go for months?"



Labor migrants to Israel inject approximately $ 330 million a month into the Palestinian economy.

In his worn sweatshirt and work boots, Akram waited at the checkpoint for hours with hundreds of people who had also not been allowed to cross. They saw the young people pass by, some wearing medical masks.

As the queues of cars grew at the adjacent vehicle checkpoint, many began honking their horns. At 6 in the morning, the queues were longer than usual. Some of those who had been rejected tried again and again. Others discussed or attempted to exchange with the Israeli guards.

A government employee wearing a medical mask and gloves walked the lines, handing out health guidelines printed by the Palestinian Authority. Crumpled papers soon covered the floor. They did not say anything that the workers here had not heard for weeks (wash your hands, do not touch your face) and did not answer the questions that worried you most.

As the hours passed, the feeling of uncertainty grew at the checkpoint. Still, Akram waited.

"I have nowhere to go," he said five hours after his arrival, leaning against a railing with a coffee in hand. "I am waiting for news (about what will happen to us)."

More questions than answers

Over the next two weeks, Akram and more than 100,000 Palestinians traveling to Israel or to illegal The work agreements would get new answers about their destination every few days, and each answer would generate more questions.



On March 17, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh extended the restrictions to cut All movement of people between Israel and the West Bank.

Palestinians who worked in Israel and wanted to continue to do so would have 72 hours to "organize their affairs about a place to sleep at their workplaces in coordination with their employers," he said. Announced.

Israel said Palestinians working in the "essential sectors,quot; of health, agriculture, construction and care could stay for a month or two in Israel, and that their employers would find them accommodation.

After another five days, Shtayyeh declared a full two weeks emergency shutdown from the West Bank, restricting all non-essential movement.

About 15 to 20 percent of employed Palestinians work in Israel or in settlements. predominantly under construction – where the average salary of 227 Israeli shekels (about $ 64) a day is more than double what they would earn in the West Bank, where the unemployment rate is around 30 percent.

"(If about 200,000 workers, with and without permits, depend on the income of Israel or the settlements and each of them maintains a family of five) that's almost a million Palestinians who have their bread and butter on the table of the income generated by Israel, "he explained Mounir Kleibo, representative of the United Nations International Labor Organization for the occupied Palestinian territories.

Plus of the workers come from refugee camps or rural areas rather than cities. "What this means is that the poorest Palestinians will have less income and income inequality will widen further." said Leila Farsakh a political scientist from the University of Massachusetts Boston and author of Palestinian Labor Migration to Israel: Work, Land and Occupation.



More than 100,000 Palestinians, about 200,000 when those without permits are included, work in Israel or in Israeli illegal settlements and the closure of checkpoints leaves them without any source of income (Alex Lederman / Al Jazeera)

Faced with the possibility of earning no income, tens of thousands of Palestinian workers chose to stay in Israel.

"(But) what kind of accommodation will Israel give these people?" Kleibo asked. "The Palestinians are handing full responsibility to the Israelis to take care of their workers. The Israelis never addressed the safety, health, or well-being of Palestinian workers, even in times of economic growth."

Kleibo's fears were soon confirmed when, within 36 hours of Shtayyeh's Announcement, he heard on Palestinian radio that workers who had crossed into Israel with plans to stay returned after seeing the conditions in which they were expected to live. Those who stayed were sometimes placed in rooms shared with more than 20 other workers, in violation of the Israeli Ministry of Health's social distancing guide, or expected to sleep on construction sites.

"(They are) not appropriate for human habitation,quot; said Kleibo "There is no hygiene or sanitation. God forbid someone will contract the virus, the speed that will spread among these workers is terrifying."

With Israel's own blockade expanding as the number of cases reached nearly 2,000, it changed course on March 24 and opened some checkpoints for Palestinians to return to the West Bank. Workers flooded these places.

But there were no Israeli health officials at checkpoints to assess Palestinians returning for the coronavirus. Workers fear they may have caught him in Israel and could now infect their families and neighborhoods.

"For God's sake, please have someone check on us before we go home," Kleibo said a worker told him via Facebook from the checkpoint.

Shtayyeh followed the opening of the checkpoint with an order for all Palestinian workers remaining in Israel to return to the West Bank., citing the rapid spread of the virus and new movement restrictions in Israel. He said the returnees would undergo a health examination and a 14-day home quarantine. The West Bank has 88 confirmed cases so far compared to more than 3,400 in Israel, although Israel has conducted many more tests. but more than 15,000 workers now I'm back without trying.

Dr Ramez Bwekat, a senior medical officer in the Palestinian Ministry of Health, he said to Al Jazeera The investment had surprised Palestinian health officials. His top priority now is evaluating returning workers who show symptoms, he said. But even though supplies from the World Health Organization (WHO) arrive every day, they lack enough kits to screen all returning workers.

"We wish we had the ability to test them all, but our capabilities are limited," he said. "Those who come from Israel are now our main concern about the spread of the virus. But we can only test highly suspicious cases."

As for Palestinians working inside the West Bank in illegal settlements, there is nothing to stop them from entering the settlements, although Shtayyeh I declare that doing so is prohibited.

"Now I can see the settlement workers from my window," Kleibo said by phone. "They've been there since morning, and nobody asked them anything or checked them in. They just walked in."

Palestinians who have returned from Israel fear having brought the virus, but with very little evidence, only those who show obvious systems are tested (Alex Lederman / Al Jazeera)

A unique challenge

The Israeli government and the AP face a unique challenge in the fight against the coronavirus. In the course of a 52-year-old Israeli military occupation that is illegal under international law, and especially since the 1993-95 Oslo Accords, the Israeli and Palestinian economies have deeply intertwined.

"They are embedded together," said Farsakh. "The Palestinian economy in the West Bank and the Palestinian political system in the West Bank depend largely on its relationship with Israel."

Israel was an early state implement travel restrictions, close schools and universities, and restrict meetings of more than 10 people.

On March 16, Netanyahu announced "Emergency measures,quot; including the Shin Bet security service that uses "counterterrorism,quot; technologies that cyber-track civilians suspected of carrying the virus, prevent the Knesset from deploying, and cause alarm among privacy rights advocates . As of March 25, synagogues are closed and Israelis cannot travel more than 100 meters from their homes.

The AP has also taken the coronavirus threat seriously. Abbas authorized "all necessary measures to deal with the risks arising from the coronavirus and to protect public health,quot; in early March and promptly locked up Bethlehem, home to most Palestinian coronavirus cases. Not only were schools in the West Bank closed and public gatherings banned, but the Palestinian Authority suspended prayers in the West Bank mosques and churches, as did the authorities at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem.

What Abbas did not say was how much coordination with Israel would entail "all necessary measures."

"The security cooperation infrastructure was key for Oslo, so it is talking about an infrastructure that has been in operation for more than 20 years, "said Farsakh."It can be very discreet in how it is happening today, but they are united."

For weeks, Israeli and PA officials have been what is discussed collaborative efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. A senior Palestinian official saying The Times of Israel had established a special mechanism to discuss the virus "moment by moment," and a joint operating room was created to deal with COVID-19. prepare. Israel, after all, has the most overcrowded hospitals in the developed world, and the West Bank hospital infrastructure is much worst.

Even more alarming is the possibility of a massive COVID-19 outbreak in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, which now has nine confirmed cases. Among the world's most densely populated territories with collapsed infrastructure after more than a dozen years under blockade, Gaza has only 70 intensive care beds for a population of almost 2 millions. The first two infected patients and all those with whom they had been in contact were quarantined, but the seven additional cases occurred in the quarantine facility. Hamas closed the border crossings with Israel and Egypt, in addition to all the mosques in Gaza.

Israel and the AP, meanwhile, coordinated the closure of Bethlehem in early March, restrictions on cross-checking of the checkpoint, the decision on long-term migrant workers stays, and the to transfer of coronavirus detection kits and protective equipment for the West Bank.

Bwekat also confirmed the sending of tests for Palestinian coronaviruses to Israel to verify the results and to receive the names of Palestinians entering Israeli ports from abroad. But he said Palestinians have had trouble coordinating with Israel on health issues in the past.

"We had a crisis before the coronavirus problem with the Israeli side about cutting access from Palestinian hospitals to Israeli hospitals, and they cut some money and there were customs problems, "he added.

The Oslo Accords created a customs union between Israel and the Palestinian Authority in which goods to the Palestinian territories pass through Israeli ports, and Israel collects import taxes on those goods and transfers them to the Palestinian Authority. Farsakh said these customs revenues could constitute 50 to 70 percent of the AP's revenues.

"So Israel, instead of transferring them regularly, has been using them as leverage," Farsakh said. "For Israel, if the Palestinian Authority behaves well, they will transfer the money. If the Palestinian Authority does not behave well, they will not transfer the money."

With so many countries struggling to cope with the pandemic, Palestinians fear that few will focus on alleviating the economic devastation it can cause in Gaza and the West Bank (Alex Lederman / Al Jazeera)

But Even if there is cooperation to combat COVID-19, the economy of the conflict has only been magnified by the appearance of the virus.

"The real problem is the importance of sustaining the Palestinian economy," Farsakh said, "because it is not in Israel's interest to have an economic decline in the West Bank. That would have serious political implications for the stability of the PA and in Israel." Israeli policy has always been: "We need to find a way to keep the Palestinian economy sustainable without costing the Israeli economy anything."

However, like all economies in the world, Israelis and Palestinians may have to suffer by taking urgent public security measures. That is why policy makers have been so upset about the issue of migrant workers; Filling checkpoints by the thousands, shoulder to shoulder, are among the top risk factors for spreading the disease.

International aid is already the central breadwinner of the Palestinian economy, ahead of the migrant labor force. As the economic situation worsens in the occupied Palestinian territories, Kleibo said International organizations are discussing the establishment of an emergency fund to help hourly Palestinian workers who are now out of work.

But, he said"Donors are busy with the spread of the virus in their own countries. No one is thinking of meeting Palestinian needs right now. They have to deal with their own catastrophes."