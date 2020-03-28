Palestinian groups cancel massive Gaza protests over coronavirus | News

%MINIFYHTML3c9491ce8131f7fd707d71bf58aa16c511% %MINIFYHTML3c9491ce8131f7fd707d71bf58aa16c512%

Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip have canceled the mass protests planned for next week along the border with Israel amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in the densely populated territory, organizers said on Saturday.

The rallies were called for March 30 to mark the second anniversary of the so-called "Great March of Return," which sparked weekly protests by Palestinians seeking to regain access to land, now in Israel, from which their ancestors They were forced to flee during the Nakba the Palestinian exodus in 1947-48.



They also mark Palestinian Earth Day that commemorates The events of March 30, 1976, when the Israeli police shot and killed six Palestinian citizens of Israel while protesting against the expropriation of land by the Israeli government.

Plus:

"We call on our people not to go to the return camps on March 30 and stay home to keep our people safe from this deadly pandemic," said Khaled al-Batsh, a senior member of the Palestinians. Islamic jihad (PIJ) armed group.

Instead, al-Batsh called on Palestinians in Gaza to celebrate the day by raising Palestinian flags on their roofs and burning the Israelis.

Traffic will also stop for an hour and sirens will sound throughout the territory to mark the occasion, the statement said, adding that a press conference will also be held for a limited number of attendees.

According to Gaza medical officials, 215 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers who shot from across the border during the protests, and another 8,000 suffered gunshot wounds. In recent months, weekly protests have been less.

An Israeli soldier was killed by a Palestinian sniper during the protests.

In 2019, researchers from the UN Human Rights Council said that Israeli forces may have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, with children and paramedics among the victims.

So far, nine of the 97 coronavirus cases in the Palestinian territories have been confirmed in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza hospitals, which were overwhelmed during the bullet wounds and amputation protests, are now preparing for the challenge of containing the coronavirus in the coastal enclave of two million Palestinians, many of whom live in refugee camps. .