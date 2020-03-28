Paddy Madden interview: Fleetwood forward starring Joey Barton | Football news

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Fleetwood Town forward Paddy Madden about the secrets of his scoring success.







Paddy Madden continues to score regularly for Fleetwood Town

Paddy Madden is frustrated.

"I'm really bored," says the Republic of Ireland international Sky Sports. "It doesn't seem natural to me to be sitting around the house. The temptation when you're bored is to go to the candy closet, so I'm trying my best to keep my fingers out of there. Me and Mistress have two dogs so we're trying to get out of the house and go for a walk. "

He is frustrated that Fleetwood Town was on a streak.

"We are 12 games unbeaten, so rest at this stage is not ideal. When you are in a race you don't want to stop, but obviously it is a global crisis and the most important thing at the moment is to keep everyone healthy."

He is frustrated that after scoring 19 goals for the Cod Army last season, he had reached the same mark this time and was planning to break 20 sooner rather than later.

"The main priority is to win the promotion now, but if we can play again I can break that little hoodoo and personally it will have been another successful season for me."

There are not many more reliable scorers in English football than Madden. Now 30, this is a man with over 100 goals to his name in League One. Belief is not an issue. Exude confidence and it's fascinating to hear him explain the secret of his success.

Some would call it meditation. Others display.

What is clear is that it works.

Madden is on track to pass the 20-goal mark for Fleetwood Town

"I try to relax on a Friday in my own space," explains Madden.

"I sit there and imagine how the game will play out. I think it's healthy and it's something that has really helped me in my career. I always try to visualize myself scoring a goal."

"Once I spent years visualizing this tap and when I went out on the field it happened on Saturday. So I always look to visualize the goals in the previous days."

"I envision defenders making mistakes. That's something I always tell young players when I give them advice. Expect the unexpected. There's nothing wrong with that. If the defender deletes it, he deletes it. But be on the lookout for it. he does not do it.

"I don't really shoot from outside the box and people always ask why I'm in the right place for tap ins. It's about trying to anticipate those mistakes. Visualizing the defender's strong touch and getting around him. That's the Only advice that I can give to any striker.

"Nine times out of 10 the goalkeeper should keep the shot, but if you run, you will get your goal. It can mean nine wasted runs, but that run could be the winner. I guarantee you will improve your scoring record if you do those runs."

Madden uses visualization techniques to assist him in front of goal.

All of which help explain why goals have never been an issue in a career that has brought promotions with Yeovil and Scunthorpe before joining Fleetwood in January 2018.

His pace of work is also a feature: "I'm a player who likes to go 12 kilometers a game," but that hasn't stopped him from learning some new tricks under current boss Joey Barton.

"Goals and hard work are a fact," says Madden. "But the coach wants me to improve certain aspects of my game to become a complete striker. I take on new ideas every day. It's about making sure the ball sticks and I've also added it to my game." .

"I've spent half an hour to an extra hour training to improve that. I know I'm not the best striker, so it's just a matter of bothering me so if the player feels they need to go to one from the start, then I can be that one. man to take the shots and annoy the defenders. It's about improving my game. "

Madden is trying to add new qualities to his game with Joey Barton

So what is it like to work for Barton?

"It's not that different," insists Madden.

"If he has a problem, he will let you know. Perhaps other managers will stop him a little longer. But if there is something on his mind, he will say it. What he says goes."

"The nutrition and recovery side with the player are top notch. He himself has played at the highest level and wants the players here at Fleetwood to have what they had."

"The results speak for themselves. We are like a family, we all want the same thing and we are all working towards that goal of bringing Fleetwood to the Championship."

Given that Fleetwood has a modest history, having only made it to the Football League for the first time in 2012, the club's grand ambitions might surprise some. But the investment has been significant, and Madden believes the club is geared toward bigger things.

"With the settings here, everything is in place," he adds. "The president invests heavily and is committed to the cause. He has built a new training ground and the Fleetwood facilities are ready for the Championship. There are also plans for an inner dome."

"It's about getting there."

Madden arrived at the Championship once before with Yeovil, having been the top scorer in League One to help lead them there. A subsequent dispute with manager Gary Johnson denied him the opportunity to show what he could do at the second level.

"They didn't take it away from me because it wasn't good enough," he says. "I have seen many players who have scored far less than I in League One go and do in the Championship, so there is no reason why I should not be successful there."

"Given the opportunity in the Championship, I will score regularly at that level. It is not a big jump and there is no reason not to score goals. I want to keep improving and play at the highest level I can for as long as I can. I just need the opportunity."

Madden's frustrating wait could soon end. He can visualize it.