Packers' Aaron Rodgers describes a frantic trip out of Peru as coronavirus exploded

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke on Friday of his frantic trip out of Peru before an airport shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The 36-year-old star was in the South American nation earlier this month during the coronavirus outbreak. COVID-19 has caused more than 27,300 deaths worldwide. He said he "did it in about 15 minutes,quot; on his private plane.

"Have you seen the movie & # 39; Argo & # 39 ;? The scene at the end where they run to the airport and luckily no one was chasing us," he told McAfee & Hawk: Sports Talk on Friday. "We did not have to speak Farsi to return to the country, but there were some moments when we were concerned that we would not be able to leave."

"It was absolute pandemonium at the airport."

Rodgers and the Packers made the NFL playoffs last season, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.