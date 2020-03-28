Ozzy Osbourne was heartbroken because he can't give his daughter Kelly 'kiss' and & # 39; hug & # 39; due to fear of COVID-19

WENN

The singer of 'Under the Graveyard' says it was 'lovely' finally see their daughter Sharon Osbourne after they were not seen for nearly three weeks in quarantine.

The coronavirus has forced Ozzy Osbourne keep away from Kelly Osbourne. After his daughter, the television personality, visited him during his quarantine, the Black saturday The leader was heartbroken when he couldn't even express his love.

Sharing his regret was Kelly. On Thursday March 26, the former "Dancing with the stars"The participant shared with her fans a screenshot of her father's message." It was so lovely to see you today, Toddles, "said the text." It breaks my heart that I couldn't give you a kiss and a hug. "

Along with the screenshot of Ozzy's message, Kelly also uploaded a photo that saw her visiting her parents. In an instant, they surrounded a pool with masks and gloves. While Ozzy could be seen sitting in a chair, her mother Sharon Osbourne holding a puppy near her.

"Today was the first time I saw my parents in almost 3 weeks! Even though I couldn't hug them … right now I will take what I can," Kelly wrote in a caption. of the publication. "They are doing well and are saved for now. Thank you so much for your continued good wishes for love and support. We will get through it together. I love you all safely."

Before visiting her parents, Kelly spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her father's health after receiving treatment in Panama for his Parkinson's disease. "Everything is starting to fall into place now and has given us a lot of hope. We are very grateful to the doctors who are helping him," he said. "He is ready to leave the house and now he cannot leave the house. He keeps telling me: 'I've been quarantined for almost two years, and now I feel better and the world is quarantined."

Kelly later expressed her regret and said that if she knew she couldn't hold him for months, "she probably would have gone to Panama with him." She shared: "Yesterday I cried because I miss my parents and I am very close to them and I am used to seeing them every day and being with them every day. I have spent almost every day in the last year with my dad, and not being able to see it is difficult. "

Noting that she called her parents every day when her father sent her "disgusting memes," Kelly disclosed her plan on how she would meet them. "I will be outside, and he will be inside, and we will have a little conversation because I miss him," she shared.