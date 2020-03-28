Orlando McDaniel, former Broncos WR, dies of coronavirus complications, report says

Former Broncos wide receiver Orlando McDaniel died Friday night of complications from the coronavirus, the New Orleans Advocate reported. He was 59 years old.

LSU athletic trainer Dennis Shaver told The Advocate that McDaniel fell ill after returning from a trip to Washington, D.C.

%MINIFYHTML96061c78d358959514983d34d5f7f7b811% %MINIFYHTML96061c78d358959514983d34d5f7f7b812%

"Orlando was a tireless worker for youth in his (Dallas-Fort Worth) area," Shaver told The Advocate. "His youth, the North Texas Cheetahs Track Club, year after year, developed many of the great athletes competing for universities across the United States."

At LSU, McDaniel had 64 catches for 1,184 yards in four seasons from 1978-81, including an average of 17.5 yards per catch during his last year in the SEC. He finished with 41 catches, 719 yards and two touchdowns that season. He also ran the track for the Tigers.

The Broncos selected McDaniel in the second round (50th overall) of the 1982 NFL draft. He appeared in three games without catching.