Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics consider July 2021 for the opening ceremony

%MINIFYHTML4af6035cee541325f4ab74f670dc850c11% %MINIFYHTML4af6035cee541325f4ab74f670dc850c12%

LONDON – The Tokyo Summer Olympics, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will likely begin on July 23, 2021, according to people familiar with the matter.

Last week, the International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers bowed to widespread pressure among athletes, sports federations and national Olympic committees and agreed to postpone the games until 2021, but left the new date in question. The opening ceremony for the games had been scheduled for July 24.

The IOC said a final decision could come in weeks, but it is now much more likely to be announced earlier, according to people, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to guidance issued by the IOC. Japanese state broadcaster NHK reported Saturday, July 23, 2021 as the new target.

The IOC will convene an emergency meeting of its executive decision-making board on Sunday to discuss the decision.

Mark Adams, a spokesman for the organization, gave a one-word response, "speculation," when asked about Saturday's new date.

The decision to choose an almost identical date for this year's event is not particularly surprising, given the challenges of squeezing the Olympics into an already packed sports calendar. It's also the best time for the American broadcaster, NBCUniversal, which pays more than $ 1 billion for the rights of American media at every Olympics.

But it does mean the games will continue to take place during the hottest time of the year in Tokyo, an issue that was already causing concern and complications. The Olympic marathon was moved to a colder northern city after a protest, and organizers had planned several steps to try to keep spectators and competitors cool.

Some federations, including those representing swimming, table tennis, triathlon and horseback riding, in a call earlier this week with Thomas Bach, the IOC President, had expressed their preference to host the Olympics in the spring. However, that would have led to a collision with the season of the major soccer leagues and many of the richest sports leagues in the United States.

The IOC also wanted to make sure to stay away from the European soccer championships, which will move to 2021 and which generally take place in June.

Perhaps the path to the biggest hurdle was cleared when the head of the world governing body for athletics, Sebastian Coe, announced that he was open to moving the world athletics championships scheduled for next summer in Eugene, Oregon. Coe went beyond that Friday and told a group of reporters that moving the World Athletics main event to 2022 could be beneficial.

"You can have world championships in consecutive years where we normally wouldn't have had that," he said. "But for athletics, it's not that bad. To go from the 2021 Olympics to two editions of the world championships, & # 39; 22 – possibly & # 39; 22 – & # 39; 23 we are in Budapest, and then at the Paris Olympics in & # 39; 24.

"It would offer a central athletics stage at a very public time of the year," he added. "So let's look at it from a slightly optimistic way of being able to drill our sport into the homes of many more people for a consecutive four-year cycle."

Bach, who has come under fire for his handling of the crisis, described the reorganization of the games as a "big puzzle."

Problems facing organizers include billions of dollars in contracts with broadcast partners and sponsors, as well as how to secure venues and maintain key infrastructure that would need to be phased out for an additional year.

"A game has never been postponed before," said Bach. "We don't have a plan, but we are confident that we can put together a beautiful puzzle and in the end we will have a wonderful Olympics."

The traditional date from July to August means that the IOC will likely be able to draw on the presence of the world's best soccer, tennis and golf players, some of the biggest names in world sport and a major draw for the public television.

Once a date has been set, the next challenge will be to reorganize the qualification competitions that had been interrupted by the coronavirus. Bach said athletes who have already qualified will be guaranteed a place by 2021.

The IOC's preference for next summer became apparent when, a day after the postponement was declared, John Coates, the Australian who heads his commission responsible for the Tokyo Games, said there was a preference for dates from July to August, according to an interview. gave the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri.