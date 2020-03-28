OneWeb Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Space exploration firm OneWeb has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, GeekWire reports, leaving uncertainty about the 74 satellites it has in orbit and its plans to provide high-speed Internet from space.

In a press release, OneWeb said it plans to use bankruptcy procedures to seek the sale of the company. "While the company was close to obtaining financing, the process did not progress due to the financial impact and market turmoil related to the spread of COVID-19," according to the press release, which also mentioned that the company was "forced to reduce our workforce. " It did not indicate how many people could have been fired.

Last Saturday, OneWeb successfully launched 34 satellites on a Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan. The company is licensed by the Federal Communications Commission to launch an initial constellation of 648 low-flying satellites, to provide high-speed Internet worldwide to homes, ships, and aircraft, all located above parallel north latitude 60 His plans included providing "fiber-like internet,quot; coverage to the Arctic sometime this year.

Six of its satellites launched in 2019, followed by 34 others last month.