On the island of Maine, an armed group allegedly cuts trees to force quarantine

On Vinalhaven Island, Maine, an armed group allegedly told individuals to quarantine Friday amid the global coronavirus pandemic, and even cut down a tree to block the driveway to their property, according to the Office. from the Knox County Sheriff.

Around 3:35 p.m., an individual used a VHF radio system to contact the Coast Guard for help at the residence in the Cripple Creek Road area, authorities said.

"The individual reported that several people with firearms had cut down a tree and were telling them they should remain in quarantine," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

Sheriff's deputies, members of the Maine Marine Patrol and a boarding party from the Coast Guard responded. Vinalhaven, which has a population of just over 1,000 according to the latest census, is approximately 14 miles off the Rockland coast.

Police "contacted the plaintiff and found that a tree had in fact been cut and dragged to the entrance to block the path," the sheriff's office said. "The group had dispersed before the arrival of the police."

"These events appear to be directed at specific individuals and we do not believe there is a specific threat to the general public," added the sheriff's office.

The incident was under investigation.

As the Bangor Daily News reported, state representative Genevieve McDonald, who represents the island, provided more of the alleged details on her personal Facebook page, noting: "This is not something to celebrate."