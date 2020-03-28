Offset Caught Cheating – Hide the phone when Cardi enters the room! (VIDEO)

Cardi B's husband Offset is being accused of cheating on her again, MTO News has learned.

(see video above)

While there is no convincing evidence that Offset has stepped on Cardi, he is acting very suspicious.

Yesterday, Offset was broadcasting live playing video games. And while playing, Cardi entered the room.

As the video shows, Offset seemed overwhelmed with fear when he heard his wife approach. He immediately took his phone off the table and put it in his pocket.

Here is the video:

The video has fans talking, and they suspect Offset is hiding conversations with women from his wife.

These are some of the comments, made by worried Cardi fans: