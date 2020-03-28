Officials Report 11 New Coronavirus Cases in Plano – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Plano officials announced there are 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The new cases bring the city total to 41, including one in Denton County.

So far, one person has died from the virus, 10 have recovered, three are hospitalized, and 25 are self-isolating at home. In addition, 39 people are under surveillance.

Across the county, 118 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. 33 people have successfully recovered, nine are hospitalized and 75 remain in isolation.

