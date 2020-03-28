Oakland City Council approves COVID-19 eviction moratorium through May 31 – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Oakland City Council voted unanimously at a special meeting on Friday to pass an emergency ordinance imposing a moratorium on residential and commercial evictions, rent increases and late fees during the new epidemic of coronavirus.

The City Council measure follows similar eviction moratoriums that other local governments have approved in the Bay Area in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Shortly before the council voted on the matter at approximately 1:30 p.m. On Friday after nearly two and a half hours of discussion, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order prohibiting the eviction of tenants affected by COVID-19 until May 31.

Newsom said its order prohibits landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent and prohibits execution of evictions by the police or the courts.

Newsom said its action builds on a previous order it issued authorizing local governments for half of the evictions for tenants affected by the pandemic.

Councilwoman Nikki Fortunato Bas, one of the sponsors of the Oakland ordinance, said at the meeting on Friday that she welcomes the Newsom order, but added: "It is still important to vote (on the ordinance) today because it addresses our specific needs. in Oakland. "

City Council President Rebecca Kaplan said the eviction moratorium is important because, "I have spoken to many people who are afraid because they have been fired and are in limbo."

Kaplan continued: "They are at great risk of losing the roofs over their heads because they cannot pay the rent. Tenants are still receiving eviction notices and small businesses do not know if they will survive this crisis."

Oakland's ordinance expires May 31 unless extended.