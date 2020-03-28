Nurse abandons IG live when told to work on Coronavirus floor

A nurse quit her job after being asked to care for patients with Coronavirus. The nurse quit her job yesterday on Instagram Live, and the video (which can be seen above) quickly went viral.

Nurse, whose name is Melissa, is a 31-year-old mother of five children. She is also a survivor of breast cancer, so her immune system may be somewhat compromised.

Melissa explained to the IG live people: "They sent me to a Coronavirus flat (at the hospital). They know I have children at home, whom I cannot send."

Then Mellissa breaks down in tears: "(My manager) is evil. She knows my health history (breast cancer survivor). She knows that my children have nowhere to go."

Melissa then quits her job on Live. She says: I'm done, I'm leaving.

MTO News contacted the hospital where Melissa works to comment. We have received no response.