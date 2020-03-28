Now go live on Facebook without phone or account – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML87450219e44e3c18eb51b6e385e77f7e11% %MINIFYHTML87450219e44e3c18eb51b6e385e77f7e12%

As the demand for live video increases during the COVID-19 crash, Facebook also allows non-users to view live feeds from mobile devices, which until now were only available on the desktop.

The feature is now available to Android users and will be rolled out on iOS "in the coming weeks," Engadget reports.

Facebook is also adding new options such as & # 39; Public Switch Telephone Network & # 39 ;, which would allow people to listen live through a toll-free number.

Facebook Live is also working in an "audio only,quot; mode.

The social media giant is experiencing a massive increase in the use of its apps as billions of people stay home.

Seventy percent more people use group video calls and spend more time than usual watching Facebook and Instagram live amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

In an attempt to handle an unprecedented load on the Internet infrastructure as more people stay home during the shutdown, Facebook and Instagram announced Tuesday that they will reduce video quality in India and Latin America.

