Not the chicks and bunnies! Peeps' parent company halts production due to COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

BELÉN, Pa. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Two weeks pass at Easter and some are concerned that the contents of their basket are in danger.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Just Born, the company behind Peeps candy, suspends production at its U.S. plants.

The Pennsylvania-based candy company said its production facilities in Bethlehem and Philadelphia will remain closed until April 7.

But the company says it had already produced and shipped the Easter supply of its marshmallow treats to retail outlets.

During the break Just Born said it will take time to clean and disinfect its facilities.

If you're concerned about total sweet tooth satisfaction, the company says that inventories of its other sweets, including Mike and Ikes and Hot Tamales, were shipped before the production stoppage, but that they may be in short supply at some retailers.

