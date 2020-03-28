Not all relationship flags are red – Up News Info

Dear Amy: For the past few months, I've been dating a guy who (I thought) might be "the one."

%MINIFYHTML39db49a48da9984db7b846e0502ceb8511% %MINIFYHTML39db49a48da9984db7b846e0502ceb8512%

Tonight, he told me that instead of being married only once (for 18 years), he was actually married a second time (for two years). It came out of nowhere. I was fully aware of their first marriage and their two children, but I was completely surprised by the revelation of the second marriage (which in their words was a horrible mistake).

I don't know why he wasn't honest from the start, and I'm concerned that he only mentioned this to save our relationship.

Yes, I see a lot of red flags, but I still see their "good side,quot;. It's what I tend to do, and I do it well.

I understand that you want to bring everything to light now. I want to encourage your honesty, but should I be concerned that it took you so long to share this two-year marriage with me?

We have been very open and honest about everything, or so I thought.

How do I move trusting that there is no other shoe to drop?

Do I need to calm down? Or is this the brightest shade of red on a flag yet?

– Florida Flag Girl

Dear flag: You may get some clarity by seeing this differently.

This disclosure was offered, freely, as a way to promote your intimate connection (what you call "saving the relationship,quot;). Of course, the disclosure should have been made earlier.

Your boy deeply regrets this second marriage. He is ashamed. Have you fully revealed your most embarrassing and unfortunate episodes?

Have you told him about your most horrendous mistake? If so, your own honesty and trust may have inspired you to feel comfortable enough to reveal yours.

Yes, I think this is a flag, but not necessarily a red flag. Take it more as a sign that the two of you are on a journey into intimacy, and also as a very good reason not to rush headlong or blindly forward. You should always be responsible and self-protective regarding your own choices.

And yes, you should ask him what other headlines he has buried.

In summary: Trust, but check

Dear Amy: In a completely unexpected and charming turn of events, a fabulous boy and I met and have been happy together for a couple of years.

We are both "older people,quot; (70 years old), with parallel experiences of marriage, children and divorce. I think we are both a little surprised that our relationship is so fun, so strong, and shows all signs of continuing. Our families and friends are "all inclusive,quot;.

None of us have the desire to get married, combine finances, or live together. I suppose you would call us LTA (living together, apart), which seems to be the last "thing,quot; in older people's relationships.

And yet … something seems unfinished. A formal commitment? Yes, if I am completely honest, it would be good. I can't say exactly why, but I would really treasure wearing his ring and having him wear mine. It is not marriage, but a proclamation about how things are between us.

Am I being perfunctory by asking for something a little more permanent? If he didn't want to, I could let him go.

If I mustered the courage to ask for a ring, would you think my order is touching or cheesy?

– Senior-itis

Dear Senior-itis: When my husband and I decided to get married, I said, "Engagement rings are a game for young women. I don't think I want one." He said, "Oh, you're getting a ring, miss. And it's going to be beautiful." (I did, and it is).

My point is that there is something about a ring. The way it wraps around your finger and reminds you of your commitment. Ask your boy how it feels to swap rings.

Dear Amy: "Just Wondering,quot; was annoyed by his girlfriend texting back and forth with a coworker.

I am willing to bet that if a woman had written that letter, they would have advised otherwise. If a man frequently received text messages from a co-worker during off-hours, I'm sure his co-worker would have a lot to say about it … and many women would agree with her.

Try to be a little more egalitarian with your advice.

– Deranged

Dear upset: I affirmed the right of women to have a friendship, the right of men to be honest and transparent about their partner, and the right of anyone to ask their partner to limit their text messages.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)