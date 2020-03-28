Not all relationship flags are red – Up News Info

Dear Amy: For the past few months, I've been dating a guy who (I thought) might be "the one."

Tonight, he told me that instead of being married only once (for 18 years), he was actually married a second time (for two years). It came out of nowhere. I was fully aware of their first marriage and their two children, but I was completely surprised by the revelation of the second marriage (which in their words was a horrible mistake).

I don't know why he wasn't honest from the start, and I'm concerned that he only mentioned this to save our relationship.

Yes, I see a lot of red flags, but I still see their "good side,quot;. It's what I tend to do, and I do it well.

I understand that you want to bring everything to light now. I want to encourage your honesty, but should I be concerned that it took you so long to share this two-year marriage with me?

We have been very open and honest about everything, or so I thought.

How do I move trusting that there is no other shoe to drop?

Do I need to calm down? Or is this the brightest shade of red on a flag yet?

– Florida Flag Girl

Dear flag: You may get some clarity by seeing this differently.

This disclosure was offered, freely, as a way to promote your intimate connection (what you call "saving the relationship,quot;). Of course, the disclosure should have been made earlier.

