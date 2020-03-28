North Texas Ambulance Provider to Conduct Coronavirus Tests in Homes – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A North Texas ambulance provider is partnering with health officials so their paramedics can go home and conduct coronavirus tests on previously examined patients.

Specially trained MedStar paramedics will be sent to the homes of Tarrant County residents who are being investigated by officials who may have the virus.

Matt Zavadsky, a spokesman for the ambulance provider, says the tests are not open to the public, only to those who are being monitored by the county health department.

Paramedics will go to a house, take a swab from a patient, and return the sample for analysis. The visits will last about 30 minutes.

