North Korea launches two short-range ballistic missiles

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Sunday, a week after its leader received a letter from President Trump offering to help the country combat the coronavirus, the South Korean military said. .
The missiles were fired from the port city of Wonsan, flying about 140 miles to the northeast before landing in waters between North Korea and Japan. The South Korean army did not provide other details, such as the specific type of missiles launched.
It was the fourth Northern weapons test this month that involved short-range ballistic missiles or multi-tube rocket launchers.
South Korea said it was "profoundly inappropriate,quot; for the North to launch missiles as the world grappled with the coronavirus pandemic, saying it had "urged the North to stop such acts immediately."
The Southern Army issued a similar warning on March 21, when Northern leader Kim Jong-un He attended the test of two short-range ballistic missiles that, according to South Korean defense officials, resembled the United States Army tactical missile, or ATACMS missile.
North Korea began large-scale live-fire military training this month, as the pandemic was at its peak in much of the world, including neighboring China and South Korea.
The North has reported no cases of coronavirus, although it has said it is waging a full campaign against the virus. Health experts fear that the isolated country may not have enough testing capabilities to discover an outbreak or may be hiding one.
Last Sunday, North Korea said Kim had received a personal letter from Trump expressing Washington's willingness to help the North fight the coronavirus. The North thanked Trump for the letter, but said his good relationship with Kim was not enough to improve ties in their countries.
North Korea did not carry out weapons tests in 2018, when Mr. Kim engaged in diplomacy with Mr. Trump. But he resumed launching short-range missiles in May last year, three months after Kim's second meeting with Trump in Vietnam collapsed over differences over how to denuclearize North Korea and when to ease U.S.-led international sanctions. .
Since then, Kim has repeatedly said that North Korea was no longer interested in diplomacy with Washington. He also warned that he no longer felt compelled by his self-imposed moratorium to test nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles, and that the world would see a new strategic weapon for North Korea "in the near future."