North Korea launches two short-range ballistic missiles

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Sunday, a week after its leader received a letter from President Trump offering to help the country combat the coronavirus, the South Korean military said. .

The missiles were fired from the port city of Wonsan, flying about 140 miles to the northeast before landing in waters between North Korea and Japan. The South Korean army did not provide other details, such as the specific type of missiles launched.

It was the fourth Northern weapons test this month that involved short-range ballistic missiles or multi-tube rocket launchers.

South Korea said it was "profoundly inappropriate,quot; for the North to launch missiles as the world grappled with the coronavirus pandemic, saying it had "urged the North to stop such acts immediately."