No panic buying in South Korea – supermarket shelves are full! (Photos)

Most grocery stores in the United States are low on food and supplies. And it is practically impossible to find a roll of toilet paper anywhere.

The supply execution is the result of the ongoing Coronavirus quarantine in the United States.

But another country, South Korea, is battling a coronavirus outbreak. But they are doing it in a very different way.

The President of South Korea, unlike Trump, pushed to evaluate as many residents as possible. And they managed to control the spread of the virus.

Currently, the country is NOT under quarantine across the country, and its supermarket shelves are fully stocked.

