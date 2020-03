MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Firefighters in the southern subway knocked down a house fire on Saturday.

The Bloomington Fire Department says firefighters responded to a house in the 8000 block of Upton Avenue, just south of the Richfield border.

Everyone inside the house managed to get out safely. None was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.