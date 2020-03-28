Nikki and Brie Bella talk about being pregnant and quarantined together: "I still haven't fought!"

The pregnant twins have spent almost all of their time together while waiting to give birth, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19. But even though they are quarantined from each other during a delicate and quite hormonal moment in their lives, the Bella sisters still don't have an argument.

It seems that Nikki and Brie Bella have an incredible relationship that cannot be ruined by anything, even the possible frustration of having to share the same space all the time!

During an interview for The Talk, they opened up about their unique situation, not only being pregnant at the same time, but also being in self isolation together during a terrifying global pandemic.

Obviously, they have had some ups and downs, but overall, Nikki and Brie emphasized that they have really been enjoying time together.

‘It was hard. I mean, I'm lucky because they are next door neighbors. We literally have zero ownership lines, so having the company and the support of others and being positive really helps, but it's a time when everything is so uncertain, "Brie shared with the show host.

She went on to say that most nights, she and her sisters cook together and also meet in the morning for coffee.

Nikki joked that "we haven't fought yet. We are partners in crime wine, in a sense. We don't drink right now, but we really enjoy each other's company."

Nikki also has her fiancé and baby daddy Artem Chigvintsev, but the same can't be said about Brie's husband.

WWE wrestler Daniel Bryan has been in Orlando for about a week, so when he returns he won't be allowed to get close to his wife and daughter Birdie for about two weeks, that's if his test comes back negative !



