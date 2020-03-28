Nicolas Maduro's alleged conspirator is in the custody of the United States: report | News

A retired Venezuelan army general accused along with Nicolás Maduro surrendered in Colombia and agents from the Drug Control Administration will take him to New York for prosecution, four people familiar with the situation told the Associated Press on Friday.

Cliver Alcala has been an outspoken critic of the Venezuelan president for years. But he was charged Thursday with allegedly running a "narcoterrorist conspiracy,quot; with Maduro, the head of the socialist party Diosdado Cabello and another retired general from the army. United States prosecutors allege that they send 250 metric tons of cocaine a year to the United States and turned the Venezuelan state into a platform for violent cartels and Colombian rebels.

The United States Department of Justice had offered a $ 10 million reward for Alcalá's arrest.

Alcalá flew in a rented plane to the USA. USA From Barranquilla, Colombia, after giving up an extradition hearing and agreeing to collaborate with prosecutors, the four people said, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss actions that had not yet been made public. .

Alcalá has been living in the coastal city since he fled Venezuela in 2018 after the discovery of a conspiracy he was secretly leading in hopes of expelling Maduro.

After being charged Thursday, Alcalá surprised many by claiming responsibility for an arsenal of assault weapons and U.S.-made military equipment confiscated on a highway in Colombia for what he said was a planned raid in Venezuela to eliminate Mature.

Without offering evidence, he said he had a contract with opposition leader Juan Guaidó and his "American advisers,quot; to buy the weapons.

"We had everything ready," said Alcalá in a video posted on social media. "But the circumstances that have affected us during this fight against the regime generated leaks from the heart of the opposition, the part that wants to coexist with Maduro."

The confusing comments from someone who was among Maduro's strongest critics were taken by Venezuela's socialist leader, who accused the DEA of being behind Alcalá's plan to assassinate him and other political leaders.

According to the indictment, Alcalá in 2008, when a trusted aide to then-President Hugo Chávez, received additional duties to coordinate drug shipments with corrupt elements of the Venezuelan Army and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, which the United States listed as A terrorist group.

The DEA did not respond to an email request for comment. Nicole Navas, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department, declined to comment.

Just before his surrender, Alcalá published a video on social networks saying goodbye to his family.

"I face the responsibilities of my actions with the truth," he said.